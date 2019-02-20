Pakistani prisoner murdered inside Indian jail

A Pakistani man being held at India’s Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan was killed by three fellow inmates, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shakirullah. He is believed to be arrested on charges of espionage, reported India Today.

The police said that Shakirullah was beaten to death.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have aggravated after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir on February 14. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.

Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for what they said was supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group, the JeM.

Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.