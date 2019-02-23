Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its soil against India, PTI lawmaker assures Modi and Swaraj

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a PTI MNA, said that the leadership in Pakistan will see a change in statements from India after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday.

“I told them that I came to India with a message of peace,” Mr. Vankwani told SAMAA Digital over the phone from Delhi. “Modi ji was very excited to see me.”

The PTI MNA is currently in India on a religious visit. The Pakistani lawmaker’s visit to Delhi comes a few days after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into an Indian convoy in Pulwama in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing over 40 soldiers.

The attack was reportedly claimed by outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad, a militant group led by Maulana Masood Azhar.

Tensions between the two countries are rising as leaders from both sides made highly opinionated statements.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has authorized the armed forces to “respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India”.

Punjab govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s seminary in Bahawalpur: interior ministry

The government of Punjab has taken control of Jaish-e-Muhammad’s headquarters in Bahawalpur. According to a source in the Punjab government, the order to take over Subhanallah mosque and its seminary came directly from the National Security Committee.

“I assured Sushma Swaraj and Narendra Modi that Pakistan won’t allow use of its soil against India,” Mr Vankwani said. “We need to build confidence between the two nations.”

I have told them that the Pakistan government and institutions were not involved in the Pulwama attack, the PTI lawmaker said.

“Pakistan is taking action against all the outlawed organizations,” Mr. Vankwani added. “I told them that I am coming to meet you after ‘Ganga-ashnan’ and I won’t lie to you; we will not allow anyone to conspire against you from our dharti (land).”