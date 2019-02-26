Pakistan will respond to the Indian attack when and where it chooses: foreign minister

Pakistan will respond to the Indian attack at a time and place of its choosing, said the foreign minister.

A press briefing by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday rejected India’s claims that there was a terrorist camp in the area it attacked. “Not at all. There was no presence of any such nature,” Qureshi denied.

He briefed the media on the decisions made during the National Security Committee meeting and read out a statement from the meeting.

It was attended by all three minister and the heads of all three branches of the military, he said, adding that it strongly rejected the Indian claim of targeting a terrorist camp near Balakot and causing heavy casualties. The Indian government has once again resorted to self-servicing reckless and fictitious claims, he read. Qureshi said the claim has been made for domestic consumption in light of the upcoming election. For this election, India is putting regional peace and stability at great risk, he said.

Domestic and international media will be taken to the site of the alleged attack and everyone will be able to see the claimed area of the strike, he said. The helicopters are ready and if the weather permits they will be taken now, he said. He added that China’s leaders in Pakistan will be taken to bear witness to the violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and inform the UN and its own leadership of it.

The forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression, he said. Pakistan will respond at the time and place of its choosing, he said. This was an act of aggression and Pakistan reserves the right to respond to such acts, he said.

The government has decided to requisition a joint session of parliament to take them on board and the prime minister has summoned a special meeting of the National Command Authority.

It has cautioned all elements of national power — the armed forces and people of Pakistan – must remain prepared for all eventualities. The meeting decided to engage with global leadership to highlight India’s irresponsible policy in the region. The prime minister appreciated the PAF’s timely and effective response to repulse the Indian attempt.

This was an act of aggression and we will respond to this, warned Qureshi.

An important three-member committee has been formed, he explained, to take parliamentary leadership into confidence. The members are Qureshi, Umar and Khattak. The committee will take the opposition into confidence and update it on the ground realities.

Qureshi said that he and PM Imran Khan will speak to leaders across the globe to present Pakistan’s version of events. I just spoke to the Turkish foreign minister and briefed him on the situation, he said. He added that an emergency meeting had been called of the Kashmir Contact Group in Jeddah on Pakistan’s request. Tehmina Janjua is representing us and will discuss the OIC issue as well, he said.

The foreign minister added that he has raised the issue of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being invited to speak at the inaugural session of the OIC in the UAE with the country’s foreign minister yesterday. We were not in the loop regarding this invitation, he said, adding that it was not right to invite a country to the OIC meeting that had committed an act of aggression against a founding member of the council.

It is also committing aggression against Muslims in Kashmir and within India itself, he said.

He bashed the Indian propaganda on the attack and said it was because the government wants to win the next election. They are creating a bogey to boost their electoral performance, Qureshi claimed, adding that there is no better way to get votes from India’s extreme right than to bash Pakistan.

Khattak said that the air force was ready to defend the country and there will definitely be a response to the LoC violation.

The PAF was already airborne and we were ready for all eventualities and the plan was multi-dimensional, added Qureshi. Indian jets crossed the Line of Control at 2:55am and when PAF aircraft scrambled at 2:58am, they made a U-turn and went back to the Indian side, he said.

“This is a time where you should not question the ability and preparedness of the PAF,” Qureshi told one journalist. You’re a Pakistani and I respect you but please don’t, he urged. He called the Pakistani response to this situation a test of its leadership.

Escalation is not and has never been our goal, said the foreign minister. We have always worked towards defusion and deescalation, he said. However, repulsing aggression is our right, he said.

He said he did not want to say anything irresponsible at this sensitive stage, reiterating that Pakistan is a responsible and peaceful country. He also denied reports that the PAF planes were late to scramble the Indian attack. We were ready and alert and are always ready to face the challenge, he said. “Do not underestimate them [the PAF] and their ability and capability to defend Pakistan,” he warned. We have our own sense of timing and we will not be sucked in to what others do, said Qureshi.

“We will act, not react.”

Khattak said that the PAF knew about the Indian planes from the get go but what wasn’t immediately clear was the number of casualties. He said that the attack was just for show and that India is lying about targeting any specific location.

Qureshi interjected that the PAF did not know whether there were casualties or not initially, because the connotations would be different if there were.

The Kartarpur corridor was a dear wish and we fulfilled it, Qureshi responded to a question, adding that Pakistan had given a message of peace by doing so. We have have never turned away from peace nor do we fear aggression, he said.

There is no ambiguity on what Pakistan should do but I will follow diplomatic norms, he said. Pakistan will do what Pakistan should do, he added.

He urged the people and media not to be gullible when it comes to Indian propaganda. “Indian propaganda is Indian propaganda,” he said, adding that they have the right to perpetuate this. But he said that we should keep in mind that all Indian politicians have on their minds are elections and voters. They are losing their minds over this, he added.

