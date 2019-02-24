Pakistan will not be cowed down by Indian threats, says foreign minister 

Pakistan is a peace-loving nature but it should not be misconstrued as its weakness. The country will not be cowed down by Indian threats and attitude, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The entire nation has united like a fist after the Pulwama attack. "Every person in Pakistan is standing with Kashmir," he said while addressing the media in Islamabad on Sunday.
He urged India to exercise restraint. Pakistan is taking steps to de-escalate tensions but India is making emergency preparations to put pressure on Pakistan, he remarked.
Related: Voices are rising within India, questioning the govt’s narrative, says FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
India has deployed more troops in Kashmir for a bigger crackdown, he said. As a result, Kashmiris are scared and they have shut down their businesses, the foreign minister added.
A new wave of harassing and tormenting Kashmiris has set in and there are reports of Kashmiri people across the country being beaten, their properties set light and intimidated. The Hurriyat leadership has been taken into custody and steps are being taken to deport them from Kashmir, Qureshi remarked.
The Indian police and security forces are acting as silent spectators and doing nothing to stop this harassment campaign, he added.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.