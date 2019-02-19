Pakistan wants UN secretary general to take note of Indian response to Pulwama attack

Pakistan has requested the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to take notice of the recent irresponsible tactics by the Indian government to flare up tensions in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter. He raised concerns over the “negative tactics” of the Narendra Modi’s government ahead of the elections in India.

“We have asked the UN chief to play his part for the de-escalation of current tensions created by the irresponsible attitude of the Indian government after the Pulwama attack,” he said.

Pakistan has given a very “measured and responsible response” to the baseless accusations by India, the foreign minister remarked.

Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian forces. JeM reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Without any investigation, the Indian media and officials blamed Pakistan for supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group.

However, Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

“Putting the blame on Pakistan for everything is wrong,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said. “The normalisation process with India is our topmost priority.”

The minister even offered Pakistan’s assistance in investigating the attack.

“Pakistan is taking strong action against terrorist groups and we are happy to assist India if they want,” he added.

