Pakistan to respond to Indian arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Pakistan will respond to Indian arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case today (Tuesday) before the Intenational Court of Justice.

Pakistan has sentenced Jadhav to death for spying while India claims he is not a spy and is challenging his death sentence.

Pakistan’s delegation is being led by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that India could not submit any substantial material at International Court of Justice in their demand for acquittal of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said Indian side produced nothing new in their submission before the Court.

The four-day hearing will continue till February 21, Thursday.

