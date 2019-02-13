Pakistan to host talks between Afghan Taliban and the US on February 18

A negotiating team of Afghan Taliban will be visiting Islamabad next week to hold another round of negotiations with the officials of the US.

According to a statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, they are coming to Islamabad on the “formal invitation” of the government of Pakistan.

The meeting will take place on February 18, Monday. The Taliban team will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan “to hold comprehensive discussions about Pak-Afghan relations and issues pertaining to Afghan refugees and Afghan businessmen”.

PM Khan has publicly taken credit for facilitating the peace talks and assured the nation that Pakistan “will do everything within its power” to further the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people,” Khan said.

A US team led by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad has been negotiating with the Taliban representative to put an end to the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan.

