Pakistan to ban Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing

February 21, 2019

The National Action Plan has decided to ban Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing, Falah-e- Insaniat Foundation. 

The Ministry of Interior will soon issue a notification declaring it to be a proscribed organisation, said its spokesperson on Thursday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the National Security Committee. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired it.

The committee members decided to accelerate action against proscribed organizations.

Related: Assets and accounts of banned outfits seized, Pakistan govt tells FATF in Sydney dialogue

On January 9, Pakistan told the Asia Pacific Group that it has frozen the accounts and assets of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its welfare wing the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation. Other banned outfits whose assets were seized include the Da’ish, Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Haqqani Network, according to the briefing.

 

 
 
 

