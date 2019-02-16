Pakistan submits reply before UN’s top court in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Pakistan submitted its reply in the Kulbhushan Yadhav case to the International Court of Justice on Saturday.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 on charges of espionage and sentenced to death by a military court.

The International Court of Justice urgently ordered Pakistan in 2017 to stay the execution of Jadhav, pending hearings on the broader Indian case that take place this week in The Hague.

Jhadav’s confessional statement has been included in the reply too. According to the statement, Jhadav admitted that he was sent to Pakistan to spy on CPEC.

Meanwhile, India will ask the UN’s top court Monday to order Pakistan to Jhadav off death row, in a case that could stoke fresh tensions after a deadly attack in Kashmir.

The rare foray into the international courts for the nuclear-armed rivals could be another flashpoint after Thursday’s suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 41 troops.

New Delhi’s lawyers will present their arguments on Monday to the court, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, followed by Pakistan’s on Tuesday.

Jadhav, a former Indian navy officer, was accused of working for the Indian intelligence services in the province bordering Afghanistan, where Islamabad has long accused India of backing separatist rebels.

After a closed trial he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 10, 2017, on charges of “espionage, sabotage and terrorism”.

India insists Jadhav was not a spy, and that he was kidnapped in Pakistan. New Delhi in court documents is asking that the ICJ order Islamabad to annul the sentence.

It accused Islamabad of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access, as well as breaking human rights law.

If Pakistan is unable to quash Jadhav’s death sentence, Islamabad should be found in violation of international law and treaties, and be told to “release the convicted Indian national forthwith”, India said.

‘Release the convicted Indian’

India accused Pakistan in 2017 of harassing Jadhav’s family during a visit, saying their meeting was held in an “atmosphere of coercion”.

Islamabad reacted coolly to the ICJ’s urgent order to stay Jadhav’s execution at the time, saying it “has not changed the status of commander Jadhav’s case in any manner”.

The ICJ’s decision will likely come months after this week’s hearings.

