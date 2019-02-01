Pakistan shivers as cold wave tightens grip

February 1, 2019

Pakistan is firmly clenched in winter’s icy grip with frozen roads, flurries of snow and sub-zero temperatures in the northern areas. 

Temperatures have plummeted across the country following rains and heavy snowfall. It has been snowing since the last three days in Azad Kashmir, while two-feet snow was recorded in Murree.

Galyat, Nathiagali, Dunga Gali, Changla Gali, and Ayubia received heavy snowfall. Three-feet snow was recorded in Thandiyani. The routes leading to northern areas have been blocked and many places have lost their phone connections too.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall and snow.

People in Karachi woke up to cold winds following light showers overnight.

 

 

