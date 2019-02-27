Pakistan seeks US active involvement to ease tensions with India

February 28, 2019

Asad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, has urged the US administration to play a greater role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The ambassador said that he would like to see an active involvement of the United States in deescalating tensions between the two countries.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is focused on de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after the Indian planes violated Pakistani airspace and released their payload inside Pakistan’s territory Tuesday morning.

In response, Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. A pilot of the Indian Air Force, identified as Abhinandan, was also taken into custody.

 
 
 

