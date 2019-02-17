Pakistan rolls out the red carpet for Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

Pakistan is rolling out the red carpet for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

He is scheduled to arrive in the country today (Sunday) for a two-day visit and preparations for his visit are complete.

Two teams have arrived in Pakistan ahead of the crown prince’s visit. The first team comprises of 37 members while the second has 19.

The teams arrived at the Noor Khan Airbase Sunday morning. There were members of the advance team in the group who took note of the security arrangements at the airbase.

Also part of the group are the crown prince’s personal doctors.

Banners featuring his picture have been hung across the capital and strict security arrangements have been made. The army, Rangers and police will all be handling security on Sunday and Monday. There will be strict checks at entry and exit points in the city and check posts have been set up on main roads. The Red Zone will be completely sealed and a separate traffic plan has been issued for the joint cities.

A public holiday has also been declared on Monday in light of his visit.

The crown prince’s portraits have been hung on the Parliament building. The portraits measure 120 feet by 45 feet.

An actual red carpet has been prepared at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, where the prince’s plane is scheduled to arrive. The carpeted stairs were transported to the airbase from the Islamabad Airport.

He will be given a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour. The prime minister will drive the crown prince to PM House himself, like he did with the UAE crown prince.

Prince Salman will be meeting the president, prime minister, Senate chairperson and army chief during his visit. On Sunday a dinner party will be held in his honour at PM House and another will be held on Monday night at President House.

During the prince’s visit, it is expected that there will be an announcement of further Saudi investment in the country. The foreign office has confirmed that the two countries will be signing multiple memorandums of understanding during the prince’s visit.

