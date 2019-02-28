Pakistan receives Indian dossier on Pulwama attack

Pakistan confirmed receiving a dossier from India over the Pulwama attack on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan said India handed the dossier after they had committed aggression at the Line of Control. He announced, however, to release the arrested pilot of the Indian Air Force as a gesture of peace.

Islamabad will first take stock of it to be able to reach any decision, said the Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday.

A day earlier, military and the FO officials briefed parliamentary leaders in an in-camera over tensions between Pakistan and India following the LoC violations by the Indian Air Force.

Pakistan will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Countries conference in case India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is in its attendance, said the FO spokesperson.

“BJP is inclined to push the region into war for the sake of election victory,” he said. “Indian premier Narendra Modi’s party has announced to win the elections in 22 states on the basis of India’s surgical strikes inside Pakistan.”

The FO spokesperson said unlike India, Pakistan didn’t make any false claim of success. It showed the arrested pilot and the debris of Indian fighter jets on the media, he said.

Islamabad has yet to decide if the matter regarding Indian aggression and ceasefire violations will be raised at the United Nations Security Council, he said. “Pakistan says what concerns it. We are ready on our marks. India may try whatever it wants,” said Dr Faisal, the FO spokesperson.

Jammu and Kashmir is the core issue and will be the central point of any negotiations, as and when they happen, said the FO official. Kashmiri people are writing history with their own blood, Dr Faisal said. We have briefed the UN about Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he added.

