Pakistan recalls its high commissioner to India for ‘consultations’

Pakistan has recalled its high commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, for ‘consultations’.

He has left New Delhi, according to a tweet by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

We have called back our HIgh Commissioner in India for consultations.

He left New Delhi this morning . — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 18, 2019

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated following an attack on Indian forces in Indian-Administered Kashmir. The Pulwama attack claimed the lives of over 40 Indian paramilitary troops.

Related: Indian stance on Pulwama attack poses a threat to regional security, says foreign secretary

India has claimed that Pakistan is responsible for the attack, however, Pakistan has denied this and offered its assistance to find the true culprits.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.