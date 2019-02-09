Pakistan Post now has an e-commerce facility

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed inaugurated the E-commerce initiative at Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Saturday.
This means you can now enjoys options like online shopping and cash on delivery through Pakistan Post.
Speaking at the inaugural event, Saeed said this was era of e-commerce.
A few weeks ago, German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler took to Twitter to announce that a parcel he had sent to his family to Berlin through the Pakistan Post for Rs200 had reached his family in just seven days.
Related: German ambassador pleased with Pakistan Post’s service after his parcel reaches Berlin in seven days
Kobler was all praises for Pakistan Post. Known for his quirky pictures enjoying the little things in Pakistan, he recently used the service to send a gift to his family in Berlin. In a meeting with Saeed, Kobler had said the Pakistan Post was improving fast.
He had praised the efforts taken by the federal minister to improve the postal service.
On November 13, 2018 the government launched a ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities to revamp the Pakistan Post.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.