Pakistan Post now has an e-commerce facility

February 9, 2019




Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed inaugurated the E-commerce initiative at Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Saturday.

This means you can now enjoys options like online shopping and cash on delivery through Pakistan Post.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Saeed said this was era of e-commerce.

A few weeks ago, German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler took to Twitter to announce that a parcel he had sent to his family to Berlin through the Pakistan Post for Rs200 had reached his family in just seven days.

Related: German ambassador pleased with Pakistan Post’s service after his parcel reaches Berlin in seven days

Kobler was all praises for Pakistan Post. Known for his quirky pictures enjoying the little things in Pakistan, he recently used the service to send a gift to his family in Berlin. In a meeting with Saeed, Kobler had said the Pakistan Post was improving fast.

He had praised the efforts taken by the federal minister to improve the postal service.

On November 13, 2018 the government launched a ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities to revamp the Pakistan Post.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

‘Hitler’ paintings fail to sell at Nuremberg auction

February 9, 2019 11:26 pm

#LahoreEat: Foodies have their day out as festival enters its second day

February 9, 2019 10:40 pm

Sindh’s education department thinks having exams outdoors can curb cheating

February 9, 2019 9:30 pm

Woman with history of psychiatric care charged over deadly Paris fire

February 9, 2019 8:42 pm

FBR is facing difficulties in achieving its tax collection target

February 9, 2019 8:13 pm

Rescue 1122 helpline’s neglect and delay caused death of five women in Rawalpindi fire: inquiry report

February 9, 2019 6:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.