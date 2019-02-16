Pakistan is taking action against Jaish-e-Muhammad, Fawad Chaudhry tells Indian media

February 16, 2019

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has assured India that the government of Pakistan is taking action against the outlawed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

“JeM is a banned organisation. We are taking action against it and will do whatever is required,” the minister told India Today TV.

Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian forces. JeM reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Without any investigation, the Indian media and officials blamed Pakistan for supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group.

Related: Navjot Singh Sidhu asked to leave The Kapil Sharma Show over Pulwama attack comments

However, Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

“Putting the blame on Pakistan for everything is wrong,” Chaudhry said. “The normalisation process with India is our top most priority.”

The minister even offered Pakistan’s assistance in investigating the attack.

“Pakistan is taking strong action against terrorist groups and we are happy to assist India if they want,” he added.

