Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: one pilot arrested



Sources: IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan took off in a MiG 21 Bison jet today, he is yet to return pic.twitter.com/coryHqeRsR

— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019



There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics. pic.twitter.com/8IQ5BPhLj2

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019



In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area.

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019



#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019

. However, the ISPR chief has denied this. He said F-16s were not used by the air force in this operation.