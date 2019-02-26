Pakistan Air Force foils attempted Indian attack after it breaches Line of Control

India violated the Line of Control Monday night but their attempts to enter further into Pakistan were foiled by the Pakistan Air Force.
The head of the ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, announced this on Twitter. He said they entered from the Muzafarabad sector. They released their payload near Balakot but there were no casualties or damage. Balakot is not in Kashmir and
Tensions between the two countries have heightened since the February 14 Pulwama attack. Over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in the attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan. In turn, Pakistan has asked India for proof to back up its claims.
India's retaliatory measures have included removing Pakistan's status as most favoured trade nation, not granting Pakistani shooters visas for the Olympics and refusing to play its cricket World Cup match against its team.
India’s defense ministry said it had no information about Pakistan’s claims.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV that he has already said that he doesn't want to mislead the public. Clouds of danger are hovering over us, he said. We will have to remain alert, he added.
He said the nation and army are alive and alert and ready to defend Pakistan. He has called an emergency meeting at the foreign ministry and will brief the prime minister on all the developments.
We are a responsible nation and will proceed with responsibility, he said, adding that India's government was playing a political game right now and trying to advance their politics. We won't do that, said Qureshi.
However, he said Pakistan knows how to defend itself, its land and its people.
"The last time the Indian Air Force crossed the line of control intentionally and publicly to conduct air strikes was 1971," Vipin Narang, an associate professor of political science at MIT, told Bloomberg.
"Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, India’s minister of state for agriculture tweeted. Indian news agency ANI quoted sources in the Indian Air Force as saying that it "completely" destroyed a "major terrorist camp" across the Line of Control. It also claimed that 1,000 kilogrammes of bombs were dropped.
However, analyst Brigadier (Retired) Haris Nawaz said the Indian armed forces were misleading their public. They came three to four miles into Pakistan's territory, dropped their payload and fled, he said. He said India is incapable of doing this and is trying to provoke an overreaction from Pakistan. He said it is time to launch a diplomatic defence.
Bloomberg also reported that the Indian rupee weakened offshore, with it sliding 0.5% to INR 71.3125 per dollar, while the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex index of equities was 0.9% lower at 9:37am in Mumbai.
