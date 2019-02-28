Pak-India conflict: Sindh Police cancels leave of all officers

February 28, 2019

Leave for all police officers has been cancelled across Sindh in the midst of tensions between Pakistan and India.

A notification issued on Thursday read that the leaves of all officers, officials and employees of the Sindh Police have been cancelled with immediate effect.

Those who are already on holiday have been asked to return, including those who are on a long leave.

The decision has been taken to maintain law and order, the notification read.

A day earlier, police officials in Karachi were told to stay on high-alert for the same reason, the Sindh police spokesperson had confirmed.

A meeting of police officials was held in the Central Police Office on Wednesday. It was chaired by Sindh IG Syed Kaleem Imam. During the meeting, the IG had directed the police officials to beef up security around sensitive installments, foreigner offices and other sensitive places.

