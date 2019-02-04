PAC orders audit of State Life Insurance Corporation after insurance fraud comes to light

The Public Accounts Committee has ordered an audit of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan after it was informed that fake insurance agents have caused a loss of nearly Rs5 billion to the national exchequer.

These agents were registered with the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, revealed Federal Trade Secretary Younus Dagha.

The agents were paid a commission of nearly Rs5 billion, Dagha informed the Public Accounts Committee on Monday.

Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an audit of the company.

