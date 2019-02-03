Online taxi service driver arrested in Karachi for attempting to extort money from a female passenger

An online taxi service driver was arrested in Karachi on Sunday for trying to extort money from a passenger in exchange for the mobile phone she left in his car.

A woman used an online application to book a taxi and when she arrived at her destination in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, she forgot her phone in the car.

When she called the driver from another phone and he refused to give her phone back and instead asked for money.

She then filed an official complaint with the police, who arrested the driver.

The woman, who finally got her phone back, said the driver told her to give him Rs10,000 in exchange for her phone.

