One killed, another injured in an attack on MQM-P’s office in New Karachi

A man was killed and another sustained injuries after unidentified men attacked MQM-Pakistan’s union council office in New Karachi Monday evening, police said.

Four or five people on motorcycles attacked MQM-P’s union council office, Central SSP Arif Rao said, adding that the suspects used both small and heavy weapons.

The deceased was identified as Shakeel and the injured was identified as Azam.

The investigators have collected the bullet shells from the spot.

Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from SSP Rao.

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar has made an appeal to the to remain peaceful and asked the government to arrest the attackers. He said if the attackers were not arrested, it would be tantamount to encouraging terrorism.

On December 9, at least eight people, including MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s coordinator, were injured in a suspected cracker attack at a Mehfil-e-Milad in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

On December 25, former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi was killed in a targeted attack outside his residence in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Ghazi in Karachi.

