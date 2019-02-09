Omni Group CFO shifted to Rawalpindi hospital after complaints of chest pain

Omni Group Chief Financial Officer Aslam Masood was shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Saturday after he complained of chest pain.

Masood was arrested by the FIA from the New Islamabad Airport on Friday evening upon his return from Saudi Arabia.

The FIA has to produce him before a court to obtain transit remand to shift him to Karachi for investigation.

He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Sindh money laundering case. Masood has been accused of laundering Rs54 billion through 107 fake accounts.

Also involved in the case are Omni Group Chairperson Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and former Pakistan Stock Exchange head Hussain Lawai, as well as multiple others.

In the span of a day, three petitions were submitted to the Supreme Court by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government to shift the case’s investigation to Karachi.

