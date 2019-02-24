Okara man falls into a canal while trying to take a selfie

Selfies thrill but may kill. The craze of taking selfies claimed another life on Sunday.

A young man fell into a canal while he was taking a selfie near Lower Bari Canal in Okara.

The rescue teams have reached the site and are looking for the young man.

Taking selfies has become the norm. With smartphones in their hands, you can see people taking selfies everywhere, be it at restaurants, in malls, in public places or even at home.

On July 8, 2018 two young women fell into the water while taking a selfie on the banks of the Upper Chenab Canal. The rescue teams were able to save only one woman. The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Mubashira.

Reporting by Javed Sikander.

