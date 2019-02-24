Okara man falls into a canal while trying to take a selfie

February 24, 2019

Selfies thrill but may kill. The craze of taking selfies claimed another life on Sunday. 

A young man fell into a canal while he was taking a selfie near Lower Bari Canal in Okara.

The rescue teams have reached the site and are looking for the young man.

Taking selfies has become the norm. With smartphones in their hands, you can see people taking selfies everywhere, be it at restaurants, in malls, in public places or even at home.

On July 8, 2018 two young women fell into the water while taking a selfie on the banks of the Upper Chenab Canal. The rescue teams were able to save only one woman. The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Mubashira.

Reporting by Javed Sikander. 

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

India’s Karachi Bakery forced to cover its signboard after mob protest

February 24, 2019 8:45 pm

India’s duty hike on Pakistani imports is affecting its farmers

February 24, 2019 8:41 pm

PSL4’s Karachi, Lahore tickets to go on sale from February 25

February 24, 2019 6:18 pm

Pakistan will not be cowed down by Indian threats, says foreign minister 

February 24, 2019 5:36 pm

Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its soil against India, PTI lawmaker assures Modi and Swaraj

February 24, 2019 12:38 am

Going to extremes: covering peace in Pakistan

February 23, 2019 8:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.