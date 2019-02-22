Of Pakistan’s top 50 taxpayers, 33 are from Karachi

Karachi accounts for two-thirds of the top 50 taxpayers in the country.

The Federal Board of Revenue has compiled a list of the people who paid the highest tax on their incomes during 2017-18. Two-thirds of the FBR’s top 50 taxpayers’ list, 33 to be precise, are from Karachi, including the top three.

In the same year, six people from Lahore, three from Gujranwala and two from Islamabad were also among the top 50 taxpayers.

Saima Shahbaz Malik is the highest taxpayer in Pakistan, according to the data compiled by the FBR. She is one of the two women on the list. The other one is Mehwish Tapal of Tapal Tea.

Some of the popular names on the list are of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hassan Mansha, Syed Babar Ali of the Packages Group, Mian Umar Mansha and Mian Raza Mansha from Nishat Group, business magnate Arif Habib and Aftab Tapal of Tapal Tea.

The list also mentions the top 50 companies with the highest contribution to the national exchequer. Karachi once again emerged on top with as many as 21 companies from the port city making it to the list followed by Islamabad (16) and Lahore (9).

The state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company topped the list followed by United Bank Limited. Barring UBL, all top five were government-owned companies. Karachi also dominated the third category, association of persons, with 17 businesses.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the top 30 taxpayers and gave them appreciation certificates.

In 2014, the former Prime Minister also recognised the top 100 taxpayers. It was the first time such a list was published in the country at the time.