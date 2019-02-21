No, the government is not changing the weekly holiday schedule

February 21, 2019

Photo: PID

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to dismiss rumours that Pakistan would be changing its weekly holiday schedule to mirror the Arab world’s.

Rumours had been floating about of a change in the weekly holidays, in which Friday and Saturday would be off and Sunday would be a working day.

This was a practice in the country till 1997.

Rumours spread during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan that the government would be going back to this holiday schedule.

In his Tweet, Chaudhry called the rumours ‘baseless’.

