No, the government is not changing the weekly holiday schedule

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to dismiss rumours that Pakistan would be changing its weekly holiday schedule to mirror the Arab world’s.

Rumours had been floating about of a change in the weekly holidays, in which Friday and Saturday would be off and Sunday would be a working day.

This was a practice in the country till 1997.

No change in weekly holiday calender is under consideration, all such rumours regarding change in this regard are baseless — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 21, 2019

Rumours spread during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan that the government would be going back to this holiday schedule.

In his Tweet, Chaudhry called the rumours ‘baseless’.

