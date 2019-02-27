No Indian movies will be released in Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that the Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association had decided to boycott Indian content in the country and that no Indian movie is to be released in Pakistan.

His tweet came in the wake of the Indian Air Force’s violation of the Line of Control.

He added that he had also instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Association (PEMRA) to act against advertisements made in India.

Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian Movie ll be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHai https://t.co/9BPo6LIsVB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 26, 2019

Following Chaudhry’s tweets, Karachi cinemas Nueplex and Cinepax published public notices on their social media accounts, reiterating their commitment to take down all Indian films down on Wednesday.

In 2016, Pemra had imposed a complete ban on Indian content on both television and radio channels in response to a similar move by India against the Pakistani media industry.

The ban was briefly lifted by the Lahore High Court in 2017, only for the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels in the following year. The ban is on cable operators for airing any kind of Indian advertisement, channel, program or song.

