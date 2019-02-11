No electricity in Karachi’s Korangi and Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday

Electricity supply to Karachi’s Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and their surrounding areas will be suspended today (Monday) from 9am to 6pm.

K-Electric says the Korangi and Jauhar grid stations are being repaired, so they have shut off electricity supply to these areas.

The areas affected are Korangi 100 Quarters, Scheme 33, six blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Pehlwan Goth, Chashma Goth and Ibrahim Hyderi.

Electricity will be restored as soon as the repair work is completed.

