No, a Pakistani fighter jet was not shot down by India

February 27, 2019

This is an F-16 fighter jet. India says it shot one down on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

No Pakistani aircraft was shot down today (Wednesday) by Indian forces, confirmed the chief of the Pakistan military’s media wing, Major General Asif Ghafoor.

He addressed the media Wednesday afternoon shortly after Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets that violated its airspace.

Related: Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested

They’re saying an F-16 was shot down but no F-16s were used in this operation, said the ISPR chief.

He reiterated during the briefing that Pakistan just wants peace.  To read more about what Major General Ghafoor told the media about the event, click here. 

