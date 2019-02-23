Night flights are returning to Peshawar after five years

Night flights are returning to Peshawar after a gap of five years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered the resumption of night flights and the service was inaugurated on Friday at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

Night flights were suspended after a terrorist attack on a PIA plane carrying 196 people at the airport on June 23, 2014. Gunmen opened fire on the plane as it landed at the Bacha Khan Airport from Riyadh, killing a woman and injuring two flight stewards. The terrorists aimed at the fuel tank, hoping to blow up the aircraft, as well as at the cockpit.

The police have now been stationed around the airport and in the watch tower to ensure nothing like the 2014 attack happens again.

Before this, no flights landed at or took off from the Bacha Khan Airport after sunset.

