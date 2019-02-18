Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment hasn’t even started, his lawyer tells court

The medical treatment of former PM Nawaz Sharif hasn’t even started as yet, his lawyer told the court on Monday.

The Islamabad High Court was hearing a petition seeking suspension of PML-N founder’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case. He was jailed for seven years in the case on December 24, 2018. The former premier is currently being treated at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

Related: Former PM Nawaz Sharif shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital

You said that it is not possible for Nawaz Sharif to seek treatment inside the jail. Did the medical board recommend that it is not possible to treat him? asked Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Khawaja Harris, the lawyer of Nawaz Sharif, said that his client’s tests have been conducted and his treatment hasn’t even started. The former premier was kept at a hospital which couldn’t even treat heart patients, he said.

We have requested the suspension of the sentence because Nawaz Sharif is unwell, said Haris.

Related: Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years, $25m fine in the Al Azizia reference

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it means your sentence suspension petition is conditional.

The court has summoned Jinnah hospital’s medical report. The hearing has been adjourned till February 20, Wednesday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.