Nawaz Sharif’s illness can be treated in Pakistan, says medical board head

February 5, 2019

Dr Mahmood Ayaz, the head of medical board formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health, has said that the former prime minister is suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and issues related to the kidney, heart and blood arteries.

“We recommended specialized treatment for his heart,” Dr Ayaz said Tuesday.” “I believe his illness can be treated in Pakistan.”

However, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan said that he didn’t get the medical reports of his patient.

Maryam Nawaz, Sharif’s daughter, also visited her father in the hospital.

“Mian sahib wants to go back to jail,” she told reporters.

Mr Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday. A special medical board constituted to monitor his health had recommended that the former prime minister be shifted to a hospital from prison.

 
 
 

