Nawaz Sharif shifted back to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

PML-N workers crowded Services Hospital early in the morning.The interior ministry decided to move the three-time premier back to jail after consulting with the hospital’s doctors who said, in light of his medical reports, it is safe to transfer him back to the jail.The former PM’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, arrived at the hospital along with his mother. Nawaz Sharif's mother prayed for both her sons. Maryam waved to the party workers, who chanted slogans and asked her about her father's health.Senior PML-N leader Javed Hashmi also arrived but the jail authorities did not let him visit his leader.During Nawaz Sharif's stay at the hospital, the doctors conducted a routine medical checkup. However, the doctors from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology were not able to conduct a heart checkup.Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday. A special medical board constituted to monitor his health had recommended that the former prime minister be shifted to a hospital from prison.