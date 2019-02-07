Nawaz Sharif shifted back to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

February 7, 2019




Nawaz Sharif has been shifted back to Lahore's Kok Lakhpat prison after spending six days at a hospital. 

PML-N workers crowded Services Hospital early in the morning.

The interior ministry decided to move the three-time premier back to jail after consulting with the hospital’s doctors who said, in light of his medical reports, it is safe to transfer him back to the jail.

The former PM’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, arrived at the hospital along with his mother. Nawaz Sharif's mother prayed for both her sons. Maryam waved to the party workers, who chanted slogans and asked her about her father's health.

Related: Nawaz Sharif’s illness can be treated in Pakistan, says medical board head

Senior PML-N leader Javed Hashmi also arrived but the jail authorities did not let him visit his leader.

During Nawaz Sharif's stay at the hospital, the doctors conducted a routine medical checkup. However, the doctors from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology were not able to conduct a heart checkup.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday. A special medical board constituted to monitor his health had recommended that the former prime minister be shifted to a hospital from prison.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Punjab govt ordered to submit Nawaz Sharif’s medical records in sentence suspension case 

February 6, 2019 4:37 pm

Nawaz Sharif’s illness can be treated in Pakistan, says medical board head

February 5, 2019 8:25 pm

PML-N has not made any deal to get ‘relief’, says Pervaiz Rasheed

February 5, 2019 2:18 pm

Musharraf tried to meet Nawaz in Saudi Arabia through the royal family: Khawaja Asif

February 4, 2019 9:19 pm

The PPP is in no mood to topple the government, says Khursheed Shah

February 4, 2019 4:21 pm

Cardiac conditions can’t be treated at Services Hospital, says MS Dr Qambar Zia

February 2, 2019 4:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.