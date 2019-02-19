Nawaz Sharif is still my leader, says Zaeem Qadri

Zaeem Qadri, the disgruntled PML-N leader who parted ways with the party just a few weeks before the 2018 general election, said that Nawaz Sharif is still his leader and the party is like a mother to him.

“I am myself Muslim League-N,” Mr Qadri told SAMAA TV in an interview on Tuesday. “You can’t be called a political worker if you leave your ideology behind.”

Just over a month before the 2018 general elections, Qadri parted ways with the PML-N and contested the elections as an independent candidate from NA-133.

Related story: Is PML-N’s prodigal son returning?

He was at loggerheads with Hamza Shahbaz over the distribution of election tickets. During a press conference in June 21, 2018 he lashed out at his former party leaders and said he will not “polish Hamza Shahbaz’s shoes”.

“Lahore is not your or your father’s property,” the disgruntled PML-N leader said, referring to Hamza.

However, Qadri now says that the party is in his blood. “PML-N is like a mother figure for me and its leader a father figure,” Qadri said.

Related story: Related story: Zaeem Qadri hints at registering another Muslim League faction after July 25 polls

He said that Shehbaz Sharif, now the PML-N president, hasn’t contacted him because of his legal cases.

“I am emotionally attached to the party and Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif is still my leader.”

In an interview last month, Qadri’s wife Uzma said that Nawaz Sharif asked Qadri to help with his wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s burial.

She also said that Nawaz telephoned and said Shehbaz wanted to visit their home. If anyone can respect us, then its fine otherwise there’s no need to visit our home, she added.

Talking about the difference between Shehbaz’s son Hamza Shahbaz and her husband, Uzma said that Hamza should have respected the elder brother Zaeem.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.