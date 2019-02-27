National Command Authority to meet today to decide Pakistan’s response to LoC violation

February 27, 2019

A meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) has been summoned today (Wednesday) by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the recent Indian violation of the Line of Control.

The NCA is the authority that makes decisions regarding the command and control of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. India and Pakistan are both nuclear-armed countries.

The prime minister is the chairperson of the authority. Members of the authority are the chief of army staff, chief of air staff, chief of naval staff, chairperson of the joint chief of staff committee and director-general of the strategic planning division. The defence minister, finance minister, interior minister, minister of defence production and foreign minister are also part of the NCA.

The meeting will decide when, where and how to respond to India’s violation of the Line of Control on Tuesday. Pakistan says two Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control and cross three to four miles into Pakistani territory near Muzzaffarabad before PAF jets scrambled and they turned back. They dropped a payload but no damage was incurred, according to the ISPR chief, who took to Twitter to announce the event.

India, on the other hand, claims to have “completely destroyed” a “terrorist camp” in Balakot by dropping “1,000kg bombs”.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that Pakistan would “respond to the Indian act of aggression at the time and place of its choosing” during a press conference in Islamabad. He was flanked by Finance Minister Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who are part of a newly-formed three-member committee that will brief parliamentary leaders of various political parties on developments in the case.

A National Security Meeting was also held on Tuesday and chaired by PM Khan. It decided to engage global leadership to expose India’s irresponsible policy that was threatening regional peace and stability.

