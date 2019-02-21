National Assembly in an uproar over Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s arrest

On February 20, a NAB Karachi team arrested the PPP leader in Islamabad on charges of illegal appointments, misuse of power, misappropriation of funds and owning assets beyond his known means of income. He was brought back to Karachi the same day.At the start of the assembly session, chaired by speaker Asad Qaiser PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq distributed black bands which all the opposition members tied around their biceps.The opposition also tore up their copies of agenda. They gathered around the speaker’s dais to protest.PPP leader Khursheed Shah criticized the PTI-led government, saying a democratically-elected speaker had been arrested for the first time in national history.“The NA speaker should fear this because it may happen to him too,” Shah said. “We will not sit quietly.” He announced that protests would be staged at every level. Don’t consider it a mere war of words, he warned.The PPP leader questioned "where the independence of the sacred houses" was when a house leader was whisked away.Former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also spoke out about Durrani’s arrest and called it a ‘stigma’.However, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood called upon the opposition to avoid using the House as their shield. His words offended the opposition members who rose to their feet and tore up their agenda copies.Qaiser then adjourned the session.