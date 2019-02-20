Nandipur power project: Court to give verdict on petition seeking Babar Awan’s acquittal on Feb 25

An accountability court has delayed giving its verdict on a petition seeking lawyer Babar Awan’s acquittal in Nandipur power project reference by a week.

The court was supposed to announce the verdict on Wednesday after reserving it on February 11. It was delayed because Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad wanted to ask respondents some more questions about the reference. “We know that the project was delayed,” he asked. “We have yet to find out who caused the delay?” The governments are responsible for constructing projects and not delaying them, he added.

Related: Court reserves verdict on a petition seeking Babar Awan’s acquittal in the Nandipur power project

The delay in the Nandipur project caused a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer, according to the NAB reference.

Babar Awan, who served as the federal minister for law and justice in the cabinet of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, said that the project was delayed by the two former law ministers who came before him. “If they aren’t criminals, then I am not either.”

The NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, said that Awan has not been faithful to the country. “If he is acquitted, then other people named in the case will be too,” he said.

On September 4, 2018 Awan resigned as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs after NAB filed a corruption reference against him and the PPP’s former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.