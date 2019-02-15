Shehbaz Sharif should play a positive role in parliament, says Naeemul Haque





Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will play a positive role in legislation in the National Assembly, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque on Friday.

“The gimmicks that take place in the lower house should come to an end now,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf respects the judicial ruling to grant him [Shehbaz Sharif] bail.”

He said the PTI-led government wants the parliament to have proper proceedings, though, its history hasn’t been as good in the past.

On February 14, a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court granted Shehbaz bail in the three NAB cases against him – Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The hearing of the Shehbaz’s bail petition continued for two weeks.