Shehbaz Sharif should play a positive role in parliament, says Naeemul Haque

February 15, 2019


Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will play a positive role in legislation in the National Assembly, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque on Friday.

“The gimmicks that take place in the lower house should come to an end now,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf respects the judicial ruling to grant him [Shehbaz Sharif] bail.”

Related: Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court

He said the PTI-led government wants the parliament to have proper proceedings, though, its history hasn’t been as good in the past.

On February 14, a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court granted Shehbaz bail in the three NAB cases against him – Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The hearing of the Shehbaz’s bail petition continued for two weeks.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Getting bail doesn’t mean you have been acquitted, says Fawad Chaudhry

February 14, 2019 8:16 pm

Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court

February 14, 2019 2:46 pm

Being punished for siding with Sharif brothers, says Kamran Michael

February 12, 2019 7:59 pm

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers ordered to present arguments in Ramazan Sugar Mills reference on Tuesday

February 11, 2019 7:06 pm

Shehbaz Sharif must follow the parliamentary code of conduct, says Naeemul Haq

February 10, 2019 11:28 pm

Removing Shehbaz Sharif as PAC head will make matters worse: Khawaja Asif

February 10, 2019 8:59 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.