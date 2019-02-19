NAB wants Shehbaz Sharif’s name to be placed on the ECL once again

NAB has submitted a request to place Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list once again.

The accountability bureau has written a letter to the interior ministry, said its spokesperson. Shehbaz Sharif should be placed on the Exit Control List because he owns more assets beyond his known sources of income.

The former Punjab CM’s name is already present on the ECL.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court

On February 14, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the three NAB cases against him.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Public Accounts Committee had petitioned the court for bail in the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

He was arrested by NAB on October 5, 2018 and had been in NAB custody ever since. However, as an MNA and head of the PAC, the National Assembly speaker had issued a production order for him, ensuring that he could attend the National Assembly sessions in Islamabad.

