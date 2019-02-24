NAB to arrest Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s close aides, employees

February 24, 2019

NAB has decided to issue an arrest warrant for a close aide of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani as part of its investigation into his assets beyond known means of income and irregularities in several assembly-related projects.

The aide has been identified as Gulzar Ahmed.

The bureau is investigating illegal allotments during Durrani’s tenure as local government minister, missing Sindh Assembly funds and illegal appointments.

Related: NAB gets 14-day remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

It has also decided to arrest several of his employees to include them in the investigation. The accountability watchdog believes these employees were involved in facilitating corruption of millions of rupees.

Durrani was arrested by a team from NAB’s Karachi office in Islamabad on February 20. He was brought back to Karachi the same night and the bureau obtained his 14-day physical remand on February 21.

It also raided his house on February 21, taking into custody documents and a laptop.

