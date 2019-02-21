NAB team raids Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s house, seizes laptop and documents

A NAB team raided Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s house in Karachi Wednesday night.
After searching the house for eight hours, the team seized a laptop and important documents. It barred anyone from entering the house.
The team also questioned his family and asked them questions about his business dealings.
Members of the provincial cabinet, including Shehla Raza, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Azra Fazal Pechuho, and PPP workers staged a protest outside his house.
Durrani arrived in Karachi Wednesday night after a NAB team arrested him in Islamabad Wednesday afternoon in Islamabad.
NAB has accused him of illegal appointments, misuse of power, misappropriation of funds and owning assets beyond his known means of income.
He will be presented before an accountability court today (Thursday).
