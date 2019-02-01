NAB ordered to investigate Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar after reviewing corruption petition 

The Sindh High Court ordered NAB to investigate Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar after reviewing a petition filed against him by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and disposed of the case.

In his petition, the minister accused the mayor of embezzling development funds allocated for Karachi. Akhtar was given billions of rupees for development projects, the petition says. Nothing has been done to improve the situation of the city, it argued.

It says that corruption is rampant in all departments in Karachi. NAB should be allowed to investigate the mayor for financial irregularities, it added.

Vawda said that the court should declare that Akhtar is neither sadiq nor ameen. He said that the court should also order an independent audit of the KMC funds. All the accounts should be frozen until the audit is complete, he remarked.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh said that Vawda could have requested the investigation himself. To this, his lawyer said that Vawda is a federal minister but doesn’t interfere in the working of other institutions.

Akhtar’s lawyer said that NAB should be given a time frame to conduct the investigation. The chief justice said that they can’t give any such instruction.

The NAB prosecutor said that they will conduct their investigation according to the law on the petition filed by Vawda.

