NAB initiates an inquiry into alleged occupation of govt land by two PPP MPAs

NAB has announced that it has begun an investigation against two sitting PPP MPAs -- Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio.
The brothers are accused of owning assets beyond their known sources of income and occupying government-owned land.
The accountability watchdog has taken the records of 2,963 acres owned by the Sindh forests department into custody.
It has also decided to include officers of the forests, revenue and local government departments in the investigation.
The Chandios are elected representatives from PS-16 and PS-17 Kamber Shahdadkot.