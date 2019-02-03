NAB initiates an inquiry into alleged occupation of govt land by two PPP MPAs

February 3, 2019




NAB has announced that it has begun an investigation against two sitting PPP MPAs -- Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio.

The brothers are accused of owning assets beyond their known sources of income and occupying government-owned land.

The accountability watchdog has taken the records of 2,963 acres owned by the Sindh forests department into custody.

Related: NAB ordered to investigate Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar after reviewing corruption petition 

It has also decided to include officers of the forests, revenue and local government departments in the investigation.

The Chandios are elected representatives from PS-16 and PS-17 Kamber Shahdadkot.
 
 
 

