NAB gets five-day transit remand to shift former minister Kamran Michael to Karachi

An accountability court in Lahore approved on Saturday five-day transit remand for former federal ports and shipping minister Kamran Michael.

He will be shifted to Karachi where the investigation against him will be conducted.

The former PML-N minister was arrested by NAB on Friday evening for misuse of authority.

In January 2018, the NAB chairperson had ordered an inquiry against Michael for alleged misuse of authority and hiring his ‘favoured’ people in the Karachi Port Trust.

