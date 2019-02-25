NAB gets an extension in PTI leader Aleem Khan’s physical remand

February 25, 2019

The accountability court in Lahore granted on Monday NAB an extension in PTI leader Aleem Khan’s physical remand.

His remand has been extended till March 5.

This is the third extension the court has granted NAB.

Related: Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan arrested by NAB

Khan, a PTI MPA, is being investigated in a case involved his possession of assets beyond his known means of income and owning offshore companies.

He was arrested on February 6. He resigned from his post as Punjab local government minister soon after his arrest.

