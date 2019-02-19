NAB chairperson approves decision to shift fake accounts case to Islamabad

The NAB Chairperson has approved the decision to shift the fake accounts case to Islamabad.

The letter with his signature was submitted in a banking court in Karachi on Monday. The court has issued notices to the people named in the case and asked them to respond by February 20, Wednesday.

A banking court in Islamabad will hear the case on March 5, Tuesday.

On January 28, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur filed review petitions against the Supreme Court’s order to transfer fake accounts case to NAB. The petition said that Faryal Talpur is the mother of two daughters and a child with mental disabilities. Her daughters study in a school in Karachi. Transferring the case to Islamabad will affect her ability to take care of her children, the petition adds.

The Supreme Court had formed an investigation team to probe the fake accounts case. The team submitted a report in which it named 172 people, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister MNA Faryal Talpur and son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehar, a former minister of state for industries.

On January 7, the Supreme Court sent the fake accounts case to NAB and told it to wrap up the investigation in two months. The court had earlier said that the references should be filed in Rawalpindi, not Karachi. The matter was taken up by the court over the delay in a 2015 Federal Investigation Agency probe into money laundering via fake bank accounts.

