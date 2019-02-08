NAB arrests former PML-N minister for misuse of authority

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Friday Kamran Michael, the former federal minister for ports and shipping, for alleged misuse of authority.

In January 2018, the NAB chairperson had ordered an inquiry against Michael for alleged misuse of authority.

The former PML-N senator is accused of hiring his ‘favoured’ people in the Karachi Port Trust against rules and regulations.

A press release issued by the accountability watchdog said that the former minister will be presented before an accountability court in Karachi and they will seek his remand.