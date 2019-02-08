NAB arrests former PML-N minister for misuse of authority

February 8, 2019

File photo

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Friday Kamran Michael, the former federal minister for ports and shipping, for alleged misuse of authority.

In January 2018, the NAB chairperson had ordered an inquiry against Michael for alleged misuse of authority.

The former PML-N senator is accused of hiring his ‘favoured’ people in the Karachi Port Trust against rules and regulations.

A press release issued by the accountability watchdog said that the former minister will be presented before an accountability court in Karachi and they will seek his remand.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sindh govt asks the Supreme Court to shift fake accounts investigation to Karachi

February 8, 2019 1:38 pm

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi excuses himself from appearing before NAB

February 8, 2019 10:15 am

PTI leader Aleem Khan remanded into NAB custody till Feb 15

February 7, 2019 1:22 pm

Did NAB arrest Aleem Khan to tip the scales in its favour?

February 6, 2019 11:06 pm

Nawaz Sharif’s illness can be treated in Pakistan, says medical board head

February 5, 2019 8:25 pm

NAB initiates an inquiry into alleged occupation of govt land by two PPP MPAs

February 3, 2019 6:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.