Motorway Police issue guidelines for safe driving as fog rolls into Punjab

February 23, 2019

The Motorway Police have issued some safety guidelines for people using the motorway after fog rolled into several areas of Punjab.

Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, a representative of the Motorway Police, said fog has been reported on the motorway at Lar, Basti Malook and Lodhran.

Visibility is currently at 80 metres.

He cautioned drivers to use fog lights while driving and try to drive slower.

Shah also urged drivers not to use their mobile phones while driving since it is difficult enough driving in the fog without adding unnecessary distractions.

Related: Residents of Karachi: Winter is ending in a few days

In fact, he said people should try to avoid unnecessary travel during times when there is fog.

If anyone is in trouble on the motorway – if your car has broken down or you have been involved in an accident – Shah urged them to call the Motorway Police Helpline 130 for assistance.

People can also check the Motorway Police’s Humsafar app before setting out on their journey to make sure the roads are clear.

