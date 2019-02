A minor earthquake was recorded in Balochistan’s Kalat and its surrounding areas on Sunday morning.

The quake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was 60km southeast of Kalat.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the tremors were recorded at 9:38am and the earthquake had a depth of 12km.

No casualties or damage was reported.

