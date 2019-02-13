Ministry of Human Rights launches an awareness campaign against child abuse

The Ministry of Human Rights launched on Tuesday a campaign to create awareness about child abuse.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari visited the Islamabad College of Arts and Sciences and advised the students about the different ways to prevent child abuse.

The ministry has uploaded a video message on their Twitter account with the caption, “The Ministry of Human Rights launches an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse.”

Ministry of Human Rights launches an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse.

A helpline number, 1099, has also been launched by the ministry to provide free legal advice on this.

